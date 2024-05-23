Soccer's wildest stories: The sickening tale of Bruno Fernandes de Souza - the Brazilian goalkeeper turned convicted murderer

The former Flamengo shot-stopper was sentenced to 22 years after being found guilty for killing his girlfriend

Eliza Samudio was born in 1985 into a life of poverty and hardship, in an abusive household in which her father would regularly beat her mother. As a result of the abuse, her mother fled, and ultimately left her husband to raise Eliza in Foz do Iguacu, a small municipality in Brazil.

At the age of 10, however, Eliza moved to be with her mum, who had remarried and was running a pepper production farm. As co-parenting continued, she dreamed of becoming a model in the big city, of heading to Sao Paulo to make it in the fashion industry.

She would ultimately be unsuccessful, as her life was tragically, and heinously, cut short by Brazilian goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes de Souza, her boyfriend. Eliza died in 2010, at the age of 25, and Bruno would be sent to prison for her murder, along with multiple accomplices. This is their story...