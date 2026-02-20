Brother of teenage Man Utd star Shea Lacey charged with attempted murder after shooting of man in Merseyside

According to the BBC, the charges relate to the shooting in which a man was seriously injured in the leg on November 28. Detective Inspector Chris Clark from the firearms investigation team said: "These coordinated warrants were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation, and all four men will appear in court today.

"Our work continues, so I would ask that people who have yet to come forward still do so. Please do not assume that we already hold information. Our team will make that assessment, and will take the appropriate action. Whether you have a first-hand account, dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other footage, come forward."