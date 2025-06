Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has urged head coach Ruben Amorim to consider giving Antony another chance at Old Trafford.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Van Der Sar wants Antony to return to Man Utd

Antony was loaned out by Amorim in January

Brazilian had stunning loan spell with Real Betis Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱