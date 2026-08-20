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Brighton held by Tromso as Seagulls fail to break through in Conference League
Goal drought in the Arctic Circle
Brighton found themselves frustrated on a cold night nearly 200 miles north of the Arctic Circle as they failed to capitalise on their overwhelming statistical superiority. Despite registering 25 shots to Tromso's five and controlling 68 percent of the possession, the Seagulls could not find the back of the net.
The visitors were missing key personnel for this European excursion. Both Carlos Baleba and Yankuba Minteh, who have been subjects of significant transfer speculation involving Manchester United and Liverpool respectively, were unavailable due to injury. Without their creative sparks, the Albion attack often looked predictable, struggling to break down a Tromso side that was happy to sit deep and absorb pressure.
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Counter-attack scares for Albion
While Brighton dominated the ball, Tromso were dangerous on the break and arguably had the best individual chances of the match. The hosts' strategy of exploiting Brighton's high defensive line almost paid off twice in the second period. Heine Larsen managed to beat the offside trap and found himself one-on-one with Bart Verbruggen, only to see his effort smothered by the goalkeeper's body.
Despite dominating the encounter, Brighton were left frustrated as Tromso goalkeeper Jakob Haugaard produced two brilliant first-half saves to deny a low Georginio Rutter strike and an Ibrahim Osman volley. The hosts, however, had a late chance to steal the victory when Isak Vadebu breached Brighton's high line five minutes from time, only to drag his shot wide when clean through on goal.
Debuts and defensive milestones
The match saw a milestone for Luka Vuskovic, who was handed his first competitive start for the club following his club-record £46m move from Tottenham. The young defender had a relatively composed evening, though he was cautioned in the second half for a cynical shirt pull to stop a counter-attack. Brighton also handed a debut to summer signing Zadok Yohanna.
Brighton, making just their second appearance in European football after reaching the Europa League last 16 in 2024, will welcome Tromso to the Amex Stadium for the return leg next Thursday.
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Focus turns to Premier League opener
Before the return leg takes place, Hurzeler must shift his focus to the start of the Premier League season. Brighton host Aston Villa on Sunday, a match that will demand a higher level of intensity and precision than was shown in Norway.
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