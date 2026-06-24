From Brighton struggles to World Cup Golden Boot contender: How Deniz Undav became Germany's most lethal goal-scorer

Undav struck again in injury time to nick all three points for Germany, this time after taking a superb first touch to control an arrowed pass into the area from Felix Nmecha before producing what's become a characteristically clinical finish. It was Undav's third goal in two substitute appearances at the World Cup, meaning his name was once again ringing around the stadium after the full-time whistle blew.
And he couldn't help but laugh, because it was all so surreal. At 29 years of age, the short and stocky striker who'd been released by Werder Bremen as a kid was suddenly being compared to Gerd Muller by Lothar Matthaus. How?! Not even he had an answer.
"I've no idea, really," Undav admitted. "I'm just in the right spot at the right time." He hasn't always been quite so fortunate, though.