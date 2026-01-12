Getty Images Sport
Brighton star Danny Welbeck makes 'drug testers will come to me' joke after knocking former club Man Utd out of FA Cup & responds to England recall talk
The curse of the former player strikes again
For United fans, the sight was all too familiar, yet no less painful. Welbeck, a product of their own famed academy and a man sold over a decade ago, returned to Old Trafford to deliver a masterclass in forward play that belied his 35 years. The Brighton striker was instrumental as the Seagulls secured a 2-1 victory, knocking the Red Devils out of the FA Cup and continuing the south coast club's remarkable dominance at the Theatre of Dreams.
Welbeck’s contribution was capped by a moment of brilliance that settled the tie. He hammered a lethal left-footed strike into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper with absolutely no chance to make it 2-0 to the visitors. It was his fifth goal against his boyhood club in Brighton colours, serving as a recurring reminder of the quality United let slip away all those years ago.
'I'm good, I'm clean!'
Speaking after the match, Welbeck was in high spirits when asked to explain how he continues to perform at such an elite level despite being in the twilight of his career. With a grin, the forward offered a tongue-in-cheek explanation for his physical condition.
"I can't give away my secret. If I say too much, drug testers will come for me!" Welbeck joked, before quickly clarifying that his longevity is the result of natural gifts and professional discipline rather than anything illicit.
"I'm good, I'm clean, I've got good genetics, good family," he added. "My mum and dad blessed me with good genes. A lot of hard work. I work hard every day, I look after myself. I eat well, prepare well for every single training session. I'm feeling good, feeling strong."
A shock World Cup return?
Welbeck’s renaissance has inevitably led to whispers of an international recall. With the 2026 World Cup in America just months away, the debate over who should be on the plane is heating up. England manager Thomas Tuchel has made it clear that he is willing to overlook big names and reputations in favour of players who are in form and fit his tactical system.
Given Welbeck’s current trajectory, a seat on the plane is not as far-fetched as it might have seemed a year ago. However, the striker is refusing to get carried away by the noise surrounding a potential return to the Three Lions setup.
"Do you know, for me, I'm focussing on the here and now," Welbeck said when pressed on his World Cup ambitions. "I'm enjoying my time. I know in football it can change at the click of your fingers, anything can happen. So I'm just really enjoying the present, and looking after myself, and just controlling what I can control. I feel good."
Brighton's European push
While international duty remains a possibility, Welbeck’s immediate focus is on Brighton’s domestic campaign. The win at Old Trafford keeps their trophy dreams alive, but the club are also fighting on another front. The Seagulls currently sit just six points outside the top four in a heavily congested Premier League table, and Welbeck’s goals will be crucial if they are to bridge that gap and secure Champions League football.
Reflecting on the FA Cup win, Welbeck was keen to deflect praise onto his teammates, highlighting the strength in depth that manager Fabian Hürzeler has at his disposal.
"It's massive," he said. "To come here in the FA Cup, whether it's FA Cup or Premier League, it's always a massive occasion. It's one that we're delighted with, to get into the next round. There's a few boys that haven't been playing regularly, so to put on the performance that they did was huge. It shows the depth of the squad, everybody's working towards one goal and we're all buzzing inside the dressing room."
