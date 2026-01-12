Brighton star Danny Welbeck makes 'drug testers will come to me' joke after knocking former club Man Utd out of FA Cup & responds to England recall talk

Speaking after the match, Welbeck was in high spirits when asked to explain how he continues to perform at such an elite level despite being in the twilight of his career. With a grin, the forward offered a tongue-in-cheek explanation for his physical condition.

"I can't give away my secret. If I say too much, drug testers will come for me!" Welbeck joked, before quickly clarifying that his longevity is the result of natural gifts and professional discipline rather than anything illicit.

"I'm good, I'm clean, I've got good genetics, good family," he added. "My mum and dad blessed me with good genes. A lot of hard work. I work hard every day, I look after myself. I eat well, prepare well for every single training session. I'm feeling good, feeling strong."

