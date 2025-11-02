Getty
Brendan Rodgers set for Premier League return?! Wolves line up move to appoint former Celtic boss after sacking Vitor Pereira amid disastrous start to season
Pereira shown the door
After weeks of speculation over Pereira, the Wolves boss was finally shown the door on Sunday after they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Fulham and remained winless in their first 10 matches of the 2025-26 campaign. The club are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points. Pereira helped Wolves avoid relegation last season and had even penned a new three-year contract with the club in September, only to be sacked just under two months later.
After the loss at Fulham, Pereira had said: "I’m disappointed today. I’m not proud of my work, of our work, because I don’t know why. I don’t know if it’s because mentally, we put a lot of energy in the last game against Chelsea until the last minute. But what I realised today was a very difficult game for us, tactically, technically, physically. We played maybe one of the worst games that we’ve played. Even with 11 against 11, since the first minute the energy to move, the offensive dynamic, and the energy to press was not there.
"After five minutes, I started to realise that something is missing today. But the game was balanced, because even then, they were not playing in a high level. But after the goal, we tried to do something, but not in our level. After the red card, it was very difficult for us."
- AFP
Rodgers set for Premier League return
According to multiple media reports, former Liverpool and Leicester City manager Rodgers is poised to make a comeback to the Premier League after three years, as Wolves are considering appointing the Irish manager as their next permanent head coach. Earlier this week, Scottish Premiership giants Celtic announced that Rodgers had tendered his resignation, news which raised eyebrows across Scottish football. After suffering a surprise 2-0 loss at the hands of Dundee on 19 October, the Bhoys were consigned to back-to-back league defeats for the first time since 2023 following the reverse against Hearts on Sunday.
In their statement, Celtic said: "Celtic Football Club can confirm that football manager Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect. The Club appreciates Brendan’s contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods at the Club. Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club and we wish him further success in the future. The process to appoint a new permanent manager is underway and the Club will update supporters further on this as soon as possible."
Pereira angrily confronted fans after Burnley loss
After last weekend's 3-2 defeat against Burnley, an angry confrontation took place between Pereira and the Wolves supporters, with the head coach needing to be pulled away.
Following the ugly scene at Molineux, Pereira defended his action by saying: "We understand the frustration of the people and supporters but what I must say, if we fight united with them, we can win games and compete and achieve our targets - without them, it is impossible. If we win two or three games in a row, things will change. Two months ago they sang my name, because together with the work we did last season, we are competing in the Premier League and not the Championship.
"Now they sing my name to sack me. If I was a supporter, I would feel proud of my team because they worked and showed the spirit, mentality and ambition to win the game, even losing 2-0 [after 30 minutes]. If you fight for 90 minutes to win a game and in the last minute, when the other team was trying to get a draw, wasting time to finish the game, defending in a low block to defend the result, even if we draw it was not fair. We deserved the three points but it's football. I feel proud of my players because they showed in a very difficult moment, the mentality, the team spirit, the organisation to try until the last minute to win the game."
- Getty Images Sport
What next?
Relegation-threatened Wolves next face Enzo Maresca's Chelsea in a difficult Premier League encounter on November 8, which means the club have to act swiftly to finalise their next manager before their upcoming clash, which is only six days from now.
Advertisement