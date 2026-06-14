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Tom Hindle

Brazil ratings vs Morocco: Vinicius Jr rescues the Selecao as dreary Casemiro display leaves Carlo Ancelotti with more questions than answers

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EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Vinicius Jr scored a wonderful goal to give life to an otherwise languid Brazil performance as the Selecao settled for a 1-1 draw with Morocco to open their World Cup campaign. Brazil started slowly and conceded first, but a moment of magic from their main man restored parity before the break. Both sides, it seems, will take the point with more manageable opposition to come.

Brazil failed to find a foothold early on and were punished. Morocco's goal was a lovely thing. Brahim Diaz, an effective presence all night, slipped a ball between the Selecao center backs. Ismael Saibari - who scored 15 goals for PSV this season - ran onto it and lifted over a stranded Alisson.

It left Carlo Ancelotti with plenty to think about, and the Brazil boss admitted afterwards that his side's first-half approach may need revisiting.

"We have to reassess what we did in the first half... we cannot lose heart. This is the first match of the World Cup," he said.

Still, Ancelotti pushed back on the idea that his starting XI was the issue.

"We have to accept criticism," he added. "The starting XI was well thought of. I will not take any criticism about the players that started the match."

Out of nowhere, Brazil responded. Vinicius Jr capitalized on the first chance he had. Morocco gave him a bit too much space, and the Real Madrid winger cut inside onto his right foot before smacking one into the top corner, bringing a bit of life to a surprisingly tepid stadium.

Ancelotti, at least, had no complaints about his match-saver.

"Vinicius did well. He was very dangerous, and he has everything in his power to have a good World Cup," he said.

The second half offered much promise, but delivered on admittedly little of it. Brazil removed the beleaguered Casemiro at half-time and tried to add an injection of quality with Matheus Cunha. But Cunha never quite delivered. And even if Vinicius continued to hum, a second goal never quite came. Morocco, meanwhile, were happy to dig in.

For Ancelotti, then, this was neither disaster nor delight. Just a reminder that Brazil still have work to do.

"The team fought really hard until the last minute. I think what we have to do better is very clear. What we did well in the first two friendly matches did not go very well in the first half of this match," he said.

"I'm not disappointed, and I'm not satisfied either. We have to work, we need to work, of course, and that's normal. The Moroccans played well... this was a difficult game."

GOAL rates Brazil's players from New York/New Jersey Stadium...

  • Roger IbanezGetty

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson (6/10):

    Made a couple of neat saves. Could do nothing about the goal.

    Roger Ibanez (4/10):

    A nightmare of a first half. Torched over and over again.

    Marquinhos (5/10):

    Out of position on the Morocco goal, and a little bit shaky otherwise.

    Gabriel (6/10):

    Equally culpable for Morocco's first, but rebounded rather well.

    Douglas Santos (5/10):

    Poor on the day. Looked old and out of ideas.

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  • Casemiro Brazil 2026Getty

    Midfield

    Casemiro (4/10):

    Had a real nightmare in midfield. Never kept up with the pace of the game, booked before half time, and hooked at the break.

    Bruno Guimaraes (6/10):

    The better of the midfield two. Assisted Vini and covered ground more effectively.

    Lucas Paqueta (5/10):

    Largely absent for long periods of the first half, and then drew an impressive save out of Yassine Bounou. Finished the game with the most defensive contributions of any Brazil player.

  • Vinicius Jr BrazilGetty

    Attack

    Raphinha (6/10):

    A bit loose on the ball in the first half, but created a couple of chances in the second. A decent shift, all said - even if he could have offered more.

    Igor Thiago (6/10):

    Held up the ball well in moments. Put a shot on goal, but was otherwise sparsely involved.

    Vinicius Jr (8/10):

    Bagged from his first half chance, and looked dangerous thereafter. Unlucky to not have one or two more.

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  • Brazil v Morocco: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Danilo (6/10):

    A decent shift at full back - despite his age.

    Fabinho (6/10):

    Plenty of dirty work and covering spaces, but not much on the ball.

    Matheus Cunha (6/10):

    Offered extra legs but not much attacking quality.

    Luiz Henrique (5/10):

    14 touches in 30 pretty underwhelming minutes.

    Danilo (N/A):

    The other Danilo, who plays for Botafogo, had no time to make an impact.

    Carlo Ancelotti (5/10):

    A mixed World Cup coaching debut. Morocco aren't a bad side, but Brazil will surely feel they should have done more.

How far will Brazil go at the World Cup?

913 Votes
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