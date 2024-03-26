Brazil player ratings vs Spain: Endrick scores again after Lamine Yamal runs Selecao ragged as world's best wonderkids put on a show

The two rising stars wrote the first chapter in what could just be the game's next great rivalry at Santiago Bernabeu

Tuesday's friendly was billed as Spain vs Brazil, a battle of international heavyweights gearing up for a big summer with a massive tune-up at Santiago Bernabeu. In reality, though, it really ended up being Lamine Yamal vs Endrick, a battle between two teenagers that look set to define this sport for the decade to come.

The match ended level at 3-3, a back-and-forth game with three penalties awarded by the referee. The game was defined, though, by the two young stars, both of whom had their hands all over their teams' brightest moments.

Yamal dazzled throughout, embarrassing Brazil's defenders from the opening whistle. He drew one penalty, converted by Rodri, before setting up another late on, with his incredible pass in the game's final moments leaving Lucas Beraldo with no choice but to concede another spot-kick. Overall, the 16-year-old was a menace throughout, and showed exactly why Barcelona and Spain are so high on one of the youngest breakthrough stars we've ever seen.

Not to be outdone, though, was Endrick. The Brazilian starlet came on at half-time, and it took just a few minutes for him to make his mark in his future home. He'll join Real Madrid soon, but he already has a signature moment at the Bernabeu thanks to his fantastic volleyed finish to open the second period. His time is coming and, if this was any evidence, there's not much many will be able to do to stop him.

This won't be the last battle between Yamal and Endrick, but both stole the show in this one and they'll probably continue to do so for years to come as their future rivalry may just be the next to transcend the sport.

