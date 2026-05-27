AFP
‘Come to Brazil’ - Cole Palmer told he would be Neymar’s successor in South America as Joao Pedro reacts to seeing Chelsea team-mate left out of England’s World Cup squad
Palmer's Samba style praised
In a candid interview on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, Pedro revealed that he initially underestimated Palmer’s talent before seeing it first-hand at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian forward, who has enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in west London, believes Palmer possesses the "magic" required to dictate play for the five-time world champions.
“He’s very intelligent. He’s magic,” the 24-year-old explained. “I said to him before, ‘I didn’t think you were that good.’ And he looked at me. I said, ‘Yeah, but now because I play with him, yeah, he’s different. I said to him, ‘Why don’t you come to Brazil? The number 10 there, mate. No problem.’ Because in Brazil, we don’t have this guy. If you watch us, we play 4-2-4. We don’t have a number 10.”
- AFP
World Cup heartbreak for Chelsea duo
Despite their domestic heroics, both players will be watching the tournament from home. Palmer was a shocking omission from the Three Lions setup, with Thomas Tuchel claiming the playmaker suffered from a lack of individual form at the international level. The German coach opted for tactical discipline over the creative flair Palmer provides, citing a need for consistency.
Pedro suffered a similar fate with Brazil, even after being named Chelsea's Player of the Season. Carlo Ancelotti personally addressed the snub, explaining his preference for more experienced options and the return of Neymar to the squad, while expressing genuine regret over leaving the forward behind. The blow is particularly sharp for Pedro, who reached 20 goal involvements in his debut top-flight campaign for the Blues.
Ancelotti’s tactical vision for the Selecao
Despite being left out, Pedro harbors no resentment and was quick to praise Ancelotti's approach. Since taking charge of the Brazil national team, the Italian has built a philosophy around collective strength rather than individual stardom. However, as the striker noted, Ancelotti still affords world-class talents the freedom to express themselves within that system.
“He says he doesn’t want one guy. He wants the group. Because he thinks the group has more power than one guy,” Pedro added. “And I think with him there, when he talks, people listen. Because he wins everything. And with the players, he tries to build relationships with everyone. He tells you what he wants to do but also gives the freedom for you to play your football, to enjoy. So, I think he’s very good for the team.”
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A bold prediction for the knockouts
Looking ahead to the tournament in North America, Pedro is confident that Brazil can end their 24-year drought for a World Cup title. He identified Vinicius Junior and Raphinha as the key figures who will benefit from Ancelotti’s culture of shared responsibility, as long as the squad remains unified in their pursuit of glory.
“Of course, Vinícius is going to be the guy. But for Vinicius to be the guy, he needs the team. So, he doesn’t want to say, if you don’t win, it’s your fault. No, no, no," he added. "The group needs to look in the same way, to think the same way. And then you’re going to see Vinicius, you’re going to see Raphinha.”
The Chelsea forward even aimed a cheeky dig at his team-mate's nation, predicting a clash between the heavyweights in the latter stages of the competition. Brazil are set to face Morocco, Haiti, and Scotland in the group stages, but Pedro is already looking further ahead, concluding: “We’re going to beat England in the quarter-final.”