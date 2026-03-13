Getty
Is ‘brainless’ Bruno Fernandes holding Man Utd back? Red Devils captain savaged as important Premier League title question is asked
Man Utd captain Fernandes represents shrewd transfer business
United have failed to capture that particular piece of silverware since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. The likes of Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ruben Amorim have failed to restore domestic dominance at Old Trafford.
Big money has been spent while chasing that dream, but little tangible return has been seen on sizable investment. Fernandes is widely considered to be one of United’s best pieces of transfer business in recent times - having made his way to Manchester in January 2020.
He has more than justified the Red Devils’ initial £47 million ($62m) outlay, taking on captaincy duties while making 318 appearances. Fernandes has scored 105 goals for United and passed a century of assists - becoming only the third player, after Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney, to reach three figures in both of those departments.
He has, however, generated exit talk of late. Fernandes has claimed that United were open to offloading him in the summer of 2025, as Saudi Pro League interest surfaced, and a sale may yet be sanctioned in 2026.
Help or hindrance: What does Fernandes bring to Man Utd?
Parker believes that the Red Devils should be open to offers, as it could be argued that United will become stronger - and more realistic title challengers - if favouring a different approach in their engine room.
Two-time Premier League title winner Parker - speaking in association with legalne kasyna online - told GOAL when asked for his assessment of Fernandes: “At the moment in time, Manchester United, a lot of people are so blinkered about Bruno. I think you have to look at the longer game and ask the question, can you go and really compete for a league with someone like Bruno? He’s been given that role now where he's further forward, but the problem is that he's a liability unless you make the game perfect for him.
“Because when you haven't got the ball, he just can't get around people. He won't tackle, always chasing back and just the fact of his ill-discipline without the ball. He just wants to chase and chase and chase. He will not stand in a position and believe that's good enough, he thinks he's got to chase everything and be seen chasing.”
Cunha as a No.10 & sign a left winger: Advice for Man Utd
Matheus Cunha has been dropped deeper and wider by United of late, as Benjamin Sesko finds form as a central striker. Parker believes that the Brazil international could be the ideal candidate to fill Fernandes’ No.10 role, as another winger is acquired to operate on the left flank.
He added: “I think Cunha would give you more with and without the ball, yes definitely. But people will say look at the goals Bruno’s made this season. At this time, I think you can go and do that, but you'd look at him in the last few games where you're looking for your captain and your so-called playmaker to do something for you and he just doesn't do enough.
“You look at the Newcastle game, giving away the penalty was needless. There was no need for him to be making that challenge, on a player who was looking for it. A player who doesn't necessarily beat people with the ball at his feet in Anthony Gordon. Gordon was looking for a penalty. He tried it again later. Brainless.”
Is Fernandes a Man Utd legend?
Ex-Red Devils winger Lee Sharpe told GOAL recently that while Fernandes has become a United “great”, he may not be remembered as a club legend. Helping to bring the club’s long wait for Premier League title glory to a close would alter that stance, but whether the 31-year-old midfielder is given the opportunity to do that remains to be seen.
