Bournemouth star Junior Kroupi ruled out for several months amid Premier League transfer battle

According to The Independent, Kroupi has been ruled out for approximately three months after sustaining a foot injury during the club's pre-season preparations. The 20-year-old talent was a revelation for the south-coast side last term, but he now faces a race against time to return to full fitness. The injury occurred while the squad was away on their tour of Austria, and the player was immediately sent back to England for specialist assessment and treatment.

Following his return home, Kroupi underwent successful surgery on Wednesday to address the problem. Despite the positive outcome of the procedure, the medical staff expects a recovery period of three to four months. This timeline is a massive setback for the Cherries, as it ensures the forward will be unavailable for the start of the Premier League season and the early stages of the club’s historic first adventure in the Europa League.