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Borussia Monchengladbach sack head coach Eugen Polanski after dismal start to Bundesliga campaign
A nightmare start leads to inevitable exit
The hierarchy at Monchengladbach have acted swiftly following a dismal run of results that has left the club reeling. The final straw for the board was a humiliating 5-0 defeat in Freiburg, a result that highlighted the defensive frailties and lack of cohesion that have plagued the team since the opening weekend. Having failed to pick up a single point from their first three matches, the club felt they had no choice but to terminate the contract of a man who was previously considered a long-term solution for the technical bench.
Polanski’s tenure in the current campaign began with a 3-0 loss at the hands of RB Leipzig, followed by a frustrating 4-3 home defeat to newly promoted Elversberg. These performances stood in stark contrast to the optimism surrounding the club during the summer months. Sporting director Rouven Schroder expressed the disappointment within the camp, stating: "Despite a good pre-season and positive signs, the team have not managed to achieve the desired results in the Bundesliga. Recent performances led to the decision to relieve Eugen of his duties with immediate effect."
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The emotional departure of a club legend
Polanski is a figure deeply woven into the fabric of the club, having progressed through the academy to make his Bundesliga debut for the Foals back in 2005. His departure is particularly poignant given his long history with the side, where he was once described by legendary coach Jupp Heynckes as a player who always gave everything during his 54 competitive appearances.
Addressing his exit, Polanski did not hide his affection for the institution he has served as both a player and a coach. He noted: "Borussia Monchengladbach was and remains my club. That is why it hurts so immensely that things have turned out this way. After successfully avoiding relegation, we made a few changes for this season. We had set ambitious goals but could not deliver on them. I am truly sorry about that. I really hope that Borussia get back on track very quickly."
Internal changes and coaching staff reshuffle
The purge at the Borussia-Park was not limited to the head coach alone. The club confirmed that assistant coach Tobias Trulsen has also been relieved of his duties as part of a wider attempt to refresh the first-team environment. Schroder was quick to acknowledge the professional contributions of the outgoing staff members, adding: "Eugen is a Borussia man through and through. We would like to thank him, as well as Tobias Trulsen, for their commitment to Borussia."
With the search for a permanent successor now underway, the club has moved to ensure stability in the short term. Jan-Moritz Lichte has been named as the interim head coach and will lead the team through their upcoming training sessions and fixtures. Lichte is a familiar face within the German coaching circuit and will be supported by Markus Gellhaus and the remaining members of the backroom staff.
- AFP
Looking ahead to a crucial home fixture
The timing of the dismissal gives the interim coaching staff a clear window to prepare for a vital Matchday 4 encounter. Gladbach are scheduled to host Mainz next Saturday at the Borussia-Park, a fixture that has now taken on immense significance as the club desperately seeks its first points of the season. The home supporters will be expecting an immediate reaction after witnessing their side struggle so profoundly in the opening weeks, particularly the defensive collapse seen in the most recent thrashing at the hands of Freiburg.
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