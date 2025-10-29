Borussia Dortmund to repeat Erling Haaland contract compromise with Karim Adeyemi as talks continue with star forward and agent Jorge Mendes

According to Sport Bild, negotiations between Dortmund and Mendes are moving fast as both sides look for common ground on a new long-term deal for the German international. The club are pushing for an extension beyond 2027, potentially running until 2030 or even 2031. However, securing that agreement could mean breaking one of the club’s long-standing policies.

Mendes is reportedly expected to insist on a release clause as part of the renewal, something the German giants have historically avoided. The Bundesliga side has only made exceptions for big names like Erling Haaland and Serhou Guirassy. With Adeyemi now represented by one of football’s most powerful agents, Dortmund might have no choice but to compromise if they want to lock in the 23-year-old for the long term.