Borussia Dortmund fans turn on Nico Schlotterbeck as defender is jeered a day after signing long-term contract due to 'dream club' release clause

The honeymoon period for Schlotterbeck’s new contract lasted less than 24 hours. As the stadium announcer read out the lineups before kick-off against Bayer Leverkusen, sections of the Yellow Wall made their feelings clear with whistles and boos directed at the 26-year-old. The tension persisted throughout the match, with light jeers audible whenever the centre-back touched the ball during Dortmund's possession phases.

The frustration from the stands coincided with a disappointing performance on the pitch for Niko Kovac’s side. A long-range strike from Robert Andrich in the 42nd minute, clocked at a staggering 119.4 km/h, proved to be the difference. While the defeat itself was a blow to Dortmund’s momentum, the fractured relationship between the fans and one of their key defensive pillars became the primary talking point of the afternoon.