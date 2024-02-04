Devastating blow for Juventus! USMNT stars Weston McKennie and Tim Weah powerless as Inter secure huge win to seize control of Serie A title race

Ryan Tolmich
Lautaro Martinez McKennie Juventus InterGetty
USA

Weston McKennie and Tim Weah couldn't save Juventus in a 1-0 loss to Inter, who seized control of the Serie A title race.

  • Inter win 1-0
  • Juve title hopes suffer massive blow
  • McKennie starts as Weah comes off bench

