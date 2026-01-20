Getty Images Sport
Birmingham set to win transfer race for Premier League winger ahead of Wrexham as Tom Brady steals a march on Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac
Blues lead chase for Brighton talent
Birmingham City appear to be winning the race to secure the services of Sarmiento, with talkSPORT's Alex Crook reporting they have edged ahead of fierce competition for his signature. The 23-year-old winger has been attracting interest from several clubs during the January window, including Championship rivals Middlesbrough and ambitious Wrexham.
However, it is the Blues who are now considered the favourites to land the Brighton forward. While loan moves have defined Sarmiento’s recent career, it is reported that this transfer is likely to be a permanent one.
Brady's Blues edge out Hollywood rivals
The transfer tussle has added an extra layer of intrigue due to the high-profile ownership of the clubs involved. Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Reynolds and Mac, have made no secret of their desire to climb the football pyramid rapidly and had identified Sarmiento as a target to bolster their attacking ranks.
Yet, it appears that Brady’s Birmingham have stolen a march on the Welsh club. The lure of the project at St Andrew's, combined with the club's financial muscle, seems to have tipped the scales in their favour. Beating a direct rival - and one with the global pulling power of Wrexham - to a Premier League-calibre signing will be seen as a significant victory for the Blues' board as they look to assert their dominance in the third tier.
Premier League quality for promotion push
Sarmiento brings a wealth of experience that fits perfectly with Birmingham's aspirations. The Ecuador international has previously enjoyed successful loan spells in the Championship, most notably with Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion. He played a part in Ipswich’s automatic promotion to the Premier League in 2024, proving he has the temperament for high-pressure battles at this level.
His ability to drive at defenders, create chances, and score crucial goals makes him an ideal fit for a Birmingham side looking to add dynamism to their attack. For a player who has featured in the Premier League and at a World Cup, committing his future to the Blues reflects the convincing nature of the club's long-term vision under their American ownership.
Permanent deal signals long-term intent
Perhaps the most telling aspect of this potential transfer is the structure of the deal. Securing Sarmiento on a permanent basis, rather than a temporary loan, underscores Birmingham's strategy of building a squad capable of sustained success. It moves away from short-term fixes and invests in a talent who can be a cornerstone of the team for years to come.
For Wrexham and Middlesbrough, it will be a case of going back to the drawing board, while Birmingham fans will view this as further proof that their club is building a squad capable of reaching the promised land of the Premier League.
