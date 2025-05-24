Reynolds-McElhenneyGetty
Tom Ritchie

'Biggest surprise phone call I ever got' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney lift lid on Wrexham's biggest celebrity fans

WrexhamChampionship

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have revealed Sir Elton John's admiration of their work with Wrexham on a recent podcast experience.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Reynolds revealed the legendary singer had called him
  • Sir Kenneth Brannagh also spoke tactics with the Wrexham owners
  • Revelation came after McElhenney praised 'Sunderland 'til I Die'
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱