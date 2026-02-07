Getty Images Sport
'Best of luck to my Colombian brother' - Bayern Munich's Luis Díaz sends support to New England Patriots star Christian González ahead of Super Bowl LX
From one Colombian to another
Díaz, a key figure for the Bavarian club and a regular with the Colombian national team, emphasized the significance of González’s journey, praising the effort, discipline, and consistency required to reach the elite level of professional sports - such as the NFL, a league where very few Colombians have managed to stand out.
“Best of luck to my Colombian brother. Thank you for representing our country at the Super Bowl,” Díaz said while holding a New England cornerback jersey.
González responds to the goalscorer
González has become a new national reference for American football - and sports in general - in Colombia. His presence in Super Bowl LX further reflects the growing impact of Colombian athletes beyond football, traditionally the country’s main international showcase.
In the video, González is also seen holding a Díaz jersey as he responds, saying, “I really appreciate it, thank you. Go Pats.”
Writing history
Before González, only three players with Colombian roots had reached the NFL. Jairo Peñaranda was the pioneer in 1981, when he suited up for the Los Angeles Rams. Years later, Fuad Reveiz emerged, playing for the Minnesota Vikings in 1995 and leaving a notable mark as a kicker.
Colombians who have stood out
Over the years, Colombia has produced numerous world-class athletes with international recognition, although most of them have been footballers. Players such as Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama, René Higuita, James Rodríguez, and Luis Díaz are considered legends of the sport in their country.
Beyond football - and in addition to González - Colombia has also seen elite athletes shine in other disciplines.
Caterine Ibargüen (track and field), known as the “Queen of the Triple Jump,” has left an indelible mark on the world of track and field. Édgar Rentería (Baseball), widely regarded as the greatest Colombian baseball player, spent 16 years in Major League Baseball, winning two World Series titles with different teams. Yuri Alvear (Judo) is another prominent figure in Colombian sport, boasting an impressive résumé that includes two Olympic medals: a bronze at the London Games and a silver at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
