Best and worst World Cup collabs ranked: Topo Chico, CHARLY, Guinness, Levi's, Nike, Patta and more

Loewe x Spanish National Team
Loewe is the official partner of Spain's national teams for the next four years. The brand will be part of the teams' off-the-pitch look during travel and tournaments across North America, Spain, Portugal and Morocco.
It's definitely sharp, and the suits Spain will wear are perfectly tailored and exude class and confidence.
G-DRAGON'S PEACEMINUSONE x Nike South Korea
This "Tigers of Asia" collection is a perfect combination of a sleek pre-match jersey and a colorful surprise print on the back. The track jackets and fleece suits are unmistakably Nike, but the detailed florals, vibrant colors and references to tradition throughout the collection make it feel truly special.
Palace Skateboards x Nike England
There's something enticing about Wayne Rooney reciting Shakespeare, and I don't know whether I like it, am confused by it or want to buy everything in this collection.
Hollister x Kappa
Call me nostalgic, but Hollister getting into soccer is bringing my teenage dreams to life. Little shorts, tasteful pastels and oversized jerseys? Kappa kept Hollister feeling sporty and cool, and Hollister introduced Kappa to Gen Z.