Besiktas president confirms pursuit of Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic as Mohamed Salah snub explained

Adali was particularly defensive about the club's reputation in the transfer market, refuting any suggestions that a rival like Trabzonspor successfully signing Mohamed Salah represented a failure on Besiktas's part to secure the Egyptian forward. The president was adamant that every decision made by the board is calculated and that Besiktas remains a destination that players do not easily walk away from.

"At the time, I didn't hear what the fans were shouting. It wasn't in our plans or our program," Adalı explained. "It took us some time to adjust the plan. When the time comes, some things will become much clearer. Then people will understand very well why this transfer didn't materialize. We're talking about a player we didn't sign, not one we couldn't get," Adali explainded.

"I wish him every success. It's not true that there was a dramatic turn of events or that we couldn't get him. There's none of that. Since I've been in charge, no one has managed to take a player away from Besiktas."