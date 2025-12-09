Getty
Benjamin Sesko's agent delivers big update on injured Man Utd striker & backs 'extremely intelligent' Ruben Amorim to oversee Premier League title challenge
Sesko injury: When Man Utd striker was ruled out
United invested heavily in Slovenia international Sesko when prising him away from RB Leipzig during the summer of 2025. Various alternative options were also considered, but the 22-year-old forward is now charged with the task of filling what has been a problematic No.9 role for Premier League heavyweights.
Sesko has registered two goals for United through 12 appearances - in back-to-back outings against Brentford and Sunderland - but has been stuck on the sidelined since limping out of a 2-2 draw with Tottenham on November 8.
When will Sesko be available to Man Utd again?
He is closing in on a return to action, as the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Amad prepare to head off on Africa Cup of Nations duty, with representative Elvis Basanovic saying to Slovenian broadcaster Arena Sport: “Benjamin feels very good, his rehabilitation is going according to plan. He can’t wait to get back on the pitch. He’s missing matches, he’s a little impatient and we hope that he will return soon, to be where he feels best again.
“It’s hard to say exactly [when he will return], it will ultimately be decided by the medical service and the coach. I think we will see him on the pitch very soon. Maybe sooner than it seems at the moment.”
Basanovic added on Sesko adjusting to life at Old Trafford, with more minutes required alongside his fellow attackers in order for telepathic understandings to form: “I must say he (Amorim) received Benjamin excellently. I think Ruben is first of all, an excellent person with fantastic charisma, extremely intelligent, emotionally intelligent and I think he knows what he’s doing.
“I believe he’s in a difficult situation. It’s not easy to build such a project that requires enormous knowledge and amount of time. United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest and people don’t understand you need time.
“But I think every team being built needs time. Just look at [Matheus] Cunha, Mbeumo and Sesko: they have played very few matches together. And I think that they especially need games and they need to develop certain automatisms because then it’s much easier. When you have these automatisms, you don’t need to think where a player is or runs but that you start automatically. Then the results come and everything looks much better.”
Title challenge: Amorim backed to deliver Premier League crown
Sesko has seen United rise to sixth in the table without him, with the plan being to climb much higher than that. Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has stated a desire to see the Premier League title captured again by the time the club’s 150th anniversary is celebrated in 2028.
Basanovic can see that happening, adding: “What it’s extremely difficult to explain in such a big club – because nobody wants to give you time at Manchester United and similar clubs – because everyone wants immediate results. But I simply think that this team and Ruben deserve time. We already saw progress.
“I know that every player, every fan wants United to be champions right away but we see progress compared to last year. I believe this year will be significantly better than last year. I believe next year will be even better and then maybe in the third year we can realistically expect to challenge for the Premier League title. I don’t think it’s realistic to expect that this season. He simply needs to be given time.”
Man Utd fixtures: Next up for the Red Devils
United are back in the hunt for Champions League qualification, having missed out on European competition entirely last term, and will return to domestic action on November 15 when playing host to a Bournemouth side that have gone six games without a win.
