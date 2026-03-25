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Benfica hit with UEFA punishment over fans' racist behaviour towards Vinicius Jr during controversial Champions League clash against Real Madrid
UEFA sanctions and stadium closure
UEFA announced on Tuesday that Benfica have been handed severe penalties following their 1-0 defeat on February 17. The sanctions stem from incidents at the Estadio da Luz where Madrid forward Vinicius was targeted. In a statement, the Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body cited the club for the "racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of its supporters". Consequently, the Lisbon outfit have been ordered to close 500 seats in sectors 10 and 11 for their next home European fixture. However, this closure is suspended for a probationary period of one year. The club have also been fined €40,000 for these discriminatory incidents.
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Financial penalties and sideline suspension
Beyond the suspended stadium closure, the club face a further financial burden. UEFA have imposed an €8,000 penalty for the use of laser pointers and €25,000 for the throwing of objects onto the pitch. The disciplinary measures also extended to the coaching staff.
Assistant coach Pedro Luis Ferreira Machado has been suspended for one UEFA club competition match. The governing body ruled that his actions during the highly charged encounter constituted unsporting conduct, leaving the backroom team short-handed for their next continental clash. The total financial penalty from this single fixture reached €73,000.
Swift internal action against offenders
Despite the severe European sanctions, the Portuguese side have been praised for their swift and proactive response. According toA Bola, the club immediately identified the individuals responsible for the abuse and launched internal disciplinary proceedings. Demonstrating a zero-tolerance policy, they have already moved to suspend five members specifically for their unacceptable acts. By revoking their Red Pass season tickets, the hierarchy have sent a definitive message. This collaborative approach was highly valued during the disciplinary process, ultimately contributing to the stadium closure being suspended rather than enforced immediately.
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What next for Benfica and Real Madrid
After losing 1-0 and 2-1 home and away against Madrid, Benfica have exited the Champions League playoff for the round of 16. They now have seven matches remaining in Liga Portugal, sitting third with 65 points and seven behind league leaders Porto. Meanwhile, Madrid are preparing for critical matches across Europe and Spain. Currently second in La Liga and trailing Barcelona by four points, they recently secured a 3-2 victory over Atletico Madrid. They face Mallorca and Girona domestically, alongside a massive two-legged Champions League quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich in April.