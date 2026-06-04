Benfica confirm Jose Mourinho approach as Florentino Perez declares intent to trigger €15m release clause

Benfica have announced in a formal statement sent to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that they have been contacted regarding the availability of Mourinho. The approach has come from the camp of Florentino Perez, who is currently seeking re-election as the president of Madrid.

The 'Special One', who is currently under contract with the Eagles, has emerged as the primary target for Perez as he battles Enrique Riquelme for the leadership of the Spanish giants. The elections are scheduled to take place this coming Sunday and a victory for the incumbent president would set the wheels in motion for a sensational return to Madrid for Mourinho.