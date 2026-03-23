Getty Images Sport
Ben White's back for England! Arsenal star set to earn first cap in FOUR YEARS as he joins Harvey Barnes in Three Lions squad
White added to England squad for March friendlies
Arsenal defender White has been called up to the England squad alongside Barnes, with Tuchel forced to name replacements for Eze and Quansah after the pair picked up injuries. The two new arrivals will now get the chance to stake their claims for a place in England's squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America, with Tuchel set to hand opportunities to fringe players during the two games.
- AFP
Arsenal defender ends international exile
White has had a complicated career at international level. He was named in the squad for Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup but did not get onto the pitch in either tournament. The 28-year-old left Qatar for personal reasons and former manager Gareth Southgate later revealed the former Brighton star had asked not to be considered for selection amid speculation that suggested there had been a falling out with assistant manager Steve Holland.