Bellingham is on the verge of a breakthrough against his favourite opponent

Real Madrid host Girona at the Santiago Bernabéu on Friday in Matchday 31 of the 2025–2026 La Liga season.

Real Madrid currently sit second on 69 points, with 22 wins, three draws and five defeats, and they are determined to keep pressure on the leaders.

Los Blancos suffered a shock defeat to Mallorca last time out, allowing Barcelona to open up a seven-point cushion at the summit, so victory tonight is imperative.

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