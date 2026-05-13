Belgium squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Belgium will head to the 2026 World Cup as one of the dark horses to win the entire competition.

The Red Devils have had some of the best players in the world in recent years but their Golden Generation infamously fell short of tournament glory.

Belgium have been at 13 tournaments throughout its history; they have only missed out on the tournaments between 1958 and 1966, as well as the 1974, 1978, 2006 and 2010 editions. They did not enter the 1950 competition.

Belgium's best finish came in 2018, when a Kevin De Bruyne-inspired side reached the semi-finals, and eventually finished third, beating England in the third place play-off. Can they go two steps further, and both reach the final and win it, in 2026?