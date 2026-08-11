Why has nobody ‘begged’ Robbie Keane to fill their dugout? Ex-Tottenham & Liverpool star backed for top job after cutting his coaching teeth in trophy-winning style

Stack, speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with PlayGuy.co.uk, said when asked about Keane’s new career path: “I've spoken to Robbie from time to time. Obviously, keep a close eye on how he's getting on and results and trophies in Robbie's case.

“I was fortunate to work with Robbie. An absolutely excellent man first and foremost. What a great person to have at a football club. Not just to work alongside as a coach, but just for the players.

“I could see instantly the reaction the players had towards him. And I could see that every time he spoke or walked into a room, there was a real clear excitement from players and the group. He just had that impact on the group.

“And then he goes and follows it up with two league titles in two different countries and possibly a cup as well, I think. So to go and do it in Israel and then to go and do it in Hungary, with arguably the two biggest sides over there, that's fine and people will say that. Listen, you've still got to go and win titles.

“In a different country, a different culture, a group of players you don't know, a market in terms of recruitment that you don't probably know, in terms of budgets that you're probably not used to working with. There's a lot to be said for that.

“And so many managers have gone abroad and failed. So I think massive kudos and massive respect needs to be paid to Robbie. I think Robbie is probably waiting for the right one to come up.

“I think he's put himself in a position now where I don't think he needs to get back in. I don't think he's in any rush. I think he'll be in quite a strong position and I’m very, very surprised that someone hasn’t picked the phone up and begged Robbie to come and take a job.”