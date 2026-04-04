Before the US and Iran… historic battles played out on World Cup pitches

As the world looks ahead to the 2026 World Cup, the crisis surrounding the Iranian national team's participation in the United States stands out as the latest chapter in the complex intertwining of sport and political hostility.

Yet the plot is familiar: World Cup history is littered with cases where host countries have had to cede sovereignty, or where visiting teams have kept their players under tight intelligence watch to prevent defections on enemy turf.

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