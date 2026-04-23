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BBC cancels Football Focus after 52 years as decision made on Alex Scott's future
Changing habits end half-century of tradition
The BBC has announced that Football Focus is to end after 52 years, marking the conclusion of a show that launched in 1974 as part of the Grandstand era. The broadcaster highlighted that changing audience habits have led to a significant shift toward digital and on-demand platforms, resulting in a gradual decline in linear television viewing figures since 2018. The decision reflects a broader strategy to evolve content delivery for a modern audience.
Alex Kay-Jelski, director of BBC Sport, explained the rationale behind the move, stating: "Football Focus has been a hugely important programme in the history of BBC Sport and has played a key role in telling the stories of the game for generations of viewers. This decision was made before last week's wider BBC savings announcement, reflecting the continued shift in how audiences engage with football and our commitment to evolving how we deliver content to reach fans wherever they are."
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New-look Saturday schedule confirmed
With the departure of Football Focus, the BBC has moved quickly to outline its new Saturday schedule for the 2026-27 season. From next season, Kelly Somers' The Football Interview will move to Saturday at 12:45 BST on BBC One. The programme has featured high-profile names this season, including Bukayo Saka, Emma Hayes, Bernardo Silva, Hugo Ekitike, and Michael Carrick.
Furthermore, Final Score with Jason Mohammad will start on BBC One earlier than it has in recent years, occupying a 15:45 BST slot. The BBC intends to expand its digital footprint across several platforms, including dedicated shows on YouTube, as it aims to deliver high-quality football coverage at a scale that reaches younger and more tech-savvy demographics.
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Scott's future clarified
The announcement also brought clarity regarding the future of current Football Focus host Alex Scott. The former Arsenal and England defender, who has presented the show for the past five years, will remain a primary face for the broadcaster despite the flagship show's cancellation. The BBC are keen to maintain Scott’s presence across their major sporting events and coverage of the domestic game.
Kay-Jelski spoke glowingly of Scott's role, saying, "Alex Scott is one of our finest presenters, is hugely popular across the men's and women's games and is a big part of our present and future. She will remain at the heart of our sports output across both the men's World Cup this year and the Women's World Cup in 2027, as well as continuing her lead role on the Women's Super League and as BBC Sports Personality of the Year. We are also working on a very exciting new project with her - more to come on that soon."
Legacy of a broadcasting heavyweight
Football Focus evolved from a segment called Football Preview presented by Sam Leitch to become its own powerhouse within the BBC Sport portfolio. Bob Wilson became the programme's most iconic figure, hosting for two decades starting in 1974. The "hot seat" has since been occupied by a list of legendary broadcasters, including Steve Rider, Gary Lineker, Ray Stubbs, Manish Bhasin, and Dan Walker, who led the show for 12 years.
The show's cancellation marks the end of an era for the traditional pre-match buildup on terrestrial television. While the programme will run until the end of the current season, the focus shifts to how the BBC replaces the cultural void. The transition to digital-first content signals a definitive break from the linear broadcasting traditions that defined the sport throughout the 20th century.