'Completely incomprehensible' - Bayern Munich rage after Harry Kane team-mate Jamal Musiala joins Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in being left off Ballon d'Or shortlist
Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl has expressed his confusion at Jamal Musiala being snubbed from the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist.
- Musiala snubbed from Ballon d'Or shortlist
- Eberl confused at Musiala missing out
- Only Harry Kane picked from Bayern Munich