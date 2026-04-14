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Bayern Munich plot £50m Anthony Gordon transfer swoop as Vincent Kompany eyes Newcastle star as perfect competition for Luis Diaz
Kompany targets Gordon to strengthen Bayern attack
According to Sky, Bayern have identified Gordon as their “dream candidate” to reinforce the club’s attacking options. The Newcastle winger has impressed scouts in Bavaria following a strong 2025-26 campaign. Gordon joined Newcastle from Everton in January 2023 for more than €45 million (£38m) and has since developed into one of the most dangerous wide players in England. Bayern's recruitment team believes his direct playing style and pace would add a new dimension to their forward line.
Initial discussions have already taken place between Bayern representatives and Gordon’s camp. Kompany is eager to recruit a versatile attacker capable of operating in multiple forward positions, and the England international is viewed as an ideal competitor for Diaz.
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Newcastle determined to keep key winger
Despite Bayern’s growing interest, Newcastle are not expected to entertain offers easily. Gordon has become one of the club’s most influential players and a key figure in Eddie Howe’s system. The winger is also under contract at St James’ Park until 2030, placing Newcastle in a strong negotiating position. Importantly, there is no release clause in the deal, meaning the club retains full control over his future. As a result, any club hoping to prise him away will likely need to present a significant financial package. Reports suggest a fee of around £50 million (€60m) would be required just to open formal negotiations.
Speed and explosiveness attract Bayern
Bayern’s interest is driven largely by Gordon’s physical and technical profile. The winger is renowned for his pace, direct dribbling and ability to isolate defenders in one-on-one situations. One statistic that has caught Bayern’s attention is his top speed. Gordon was clocked at 37.92 km/h in the Champions League this season, placing him among the fastest players competing in Europe. Those attributes align perfectly with Kompany’s tactical approach, which emphasizes quick transitions and aggressive wing play. Adding Gordon alongside Diaz and Jamal Musiala could enhance Bayern's dynamic attacking unit.
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What comes next?
Although talks with Gordon’s representatives are described as “very concrete”, Bayern have not yet opened official negotiations with the Magpies. The Premier League club’s firm stance means the situation remains delicate. Nevertheless, Bayern are expected to continue tracking the winger closely as the summer transfer window approaches.