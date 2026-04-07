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Tom Maston

Bayern Munich player ratings vs Real Madrid: Michael Olise lights up the Bernabeu while Manuel Neuer rolls back the years as Luis Diaz and Harry Kane goals secure huge Champions League win

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Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich secured a narrow lead in their Champions League quarter-final with Real Madrid as goals from Luis Diaz and Harry Kane secured a 2-1 first-leg win for the Bundesliga leaders in the Spanish capital. Vincent Kompany's side were well worth their victory despite Kylian Mbappe pulling one back for the hosts, with the tie very much up for grabs heading into the return fixture.

Bayern took control early on, and Dayot Upamecano should have opened the scoring when he was presented a chance with the goal gaping. The defender scuffed his finish, however, which allowed Alvaro Carreras to clear off the line. Manuel Neuer had to be alert at the other end, meanwhile, to save twice from Mbappe and once from Vinicius Jr as Madrid threatened on the counter-attack.

Serge Gnabry wasted a good chance to break the deadlock when he was presented with the ball inside Madrid's penalty area by Thiago Pitarch, but shot straight at Andriy Lunin. Gnabry made up for that miss, however, as his superb through-ball was run onto by Diaz to break the deadlock four minutes before half-time.

Bayern doubled their advantage 20 seconds into the second half as Kane fired into the bottom corner after the visitors turned the ball over in the Madrid half. The imperious Michael Olise then stung the palms of Lunin as Bayern threatened to run away with the tie in the first leg.

Madrid battled back, however, and after Vinicius fired wide following a poor header from Upamecano and Neuer made an excellent save to deny Mbappe, Los Blancos got on the scoresheet when Mbappe turned in Trent Alexander-Arnold's low cross at the back post.

The hosts dominated from there on out, with Mbappe coming closest to an equaliser when he drove wide, but it is Bayern who hold the advantage heading back to Bavaria for next Wednesday's second leg.

GOAL rates Bayern's players from the Bernabeu...

  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Manuel Neuer (8/10):

    Made strong saves to deny Mbappe (twice) and Vinicius in the first half, before pulling off a stunning stop to keep out Mbappe again after the break. Put his team under pressure with a couple of poor bits of distribution, but otherwise oozed confidence inside his own penalty area.

    Josip Stanisic (6/10):

    Stood up to the task of marking Vinicius even if the Brazilian got the better of him on a couple of occasions.

    Dayot Upamecano (4/10):

    Somehow contrived to miss with the goal gaping early on before his woeful header presented Vinicius with a gilt-edged chance to pull a goal back for Madrid. Got away with it on both occasions, but did then lose Mbappe for the Frenchman's goal.

    Jonathan Tah (7/10):

    Put in a strong performance up against Mbappe for the most part. Had to stand off a little after picking up a booking, which helped Madrid finally get a foothold.

    Konrad Laimer (6/10):

    Missed a good chance to open the scoring in the opening minute. Did a job man-marking Valverde that led to the Madrid captain growing more and more frustrated.

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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Joshua Kimmich (7/10):

    A composed presence at the heart of Bayern's midfield while playing the odd incisive pass forward. Set-piece deliveries caused problems, too.

    Aleksandar Pavlovic (7/10):

    Summed up his performance when he won the ball back to spark the attack that led to Kane's goal. Recycled the ball well and shielded his defence brilliantly.

    Serge Gnabry (6/10):

    Couldn't get massively involved and wasted a good chance when Pitarch gifted him the ball inside the Madrid box. Redeemed himself with a superbly weighted through-ball to get Diaz in for the opening goal.

  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Michael Olise (8/10):

    Put poor Carreras in a blender time and time again, with his willingness to cross with both feet making him a nightmare to defend. Assisted Kane's goal and was unlucky not to find the net himself.

    Harry Kane (6/10):

    Did not look anywhere near fully fit as he routinely misplaced passes and struggled to get involved. Still managed to play his part in the opening goal and then show off his unerring finishing ability to double Bayern's advantage.

    Luis Diaz (6/10):

    Was a little too safe when he picked up the ball on the left-hand side, too often passing it square or backwards. Timed his run perfectly to open the scoring, but two poor passes late on could yet come back to haunt Bayern.

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  • Real Madrid CF v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Jamal Musiala (5/10):

    Found space around the Madrid penalty area after replacing Gnabry but couldn't create much of note. Also booked.

    Alphonso Davies (5/10):

    Madrid targeted his flank following his introduction for Laimer and he never really looked comfortable.

    Leon Goretzka (N/A):

    Replaced Pavlovic in stoppage time.

    Tom Bischof (N/A):

    On for Diaz in added time.

    Vincent Kompany (7/10):

    His side looked like a well-oiled machine for 70 minutes as their plan worked to perfection. Perhaps guilty of going for the jugular too early in the tie and paid the price as Madrid dominated following his substitutions.

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