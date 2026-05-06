Bayern Munich player ratings vs PSG: Harry Kane swallowed up and Michael Olise silenced while Dayot Upamecano is run ragged as Champions League dream goes up in smoke at semi-final stage

Bayern were caught cold inside the opening three minutes as Ousmane Dembele swept home following a superb run and cross from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to open up a two-goal advantage for the visitors. Bayern attempted to fight back, but were fortunate to not fall further behind when Manuel Neuer made a superb save to keep out Joao Neves' header.

The home side eventually tested Matvey Safonov when Jamal Musiala broke into the penalty area shortly before half-time and had his shot parried by the PSG goalkeeper, while Jonathan Tah sent a free header wide with the final act of the first half.

Despite their lead, PSG continued to create chances, and Neuer had to be on his toes to save twice from Desire Doue and with his feet from a Kvaratskhelia shot. At the other end, Luis Diaz forced Safonov into a save low to his right, but until Kane turned and fired into the roof of the net in stoppage time, they rarely looked like finding a way back into the tie. As a result, PSG will face Arsenal in the final in Budapest on May 30.

GOAL rates Bayern's players from the Allianz Arena...