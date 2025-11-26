Kane Karl Neuer Bayern Munich GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Bayern Munich player ratings vs Arsenal: Harry Kane is outshone by teenager Lennart Karl while Manuel Neuer shows his age as unbeaten run ends in Champions League

Bayern Munich's unbeaten start to the season came to an end on Wednesday as they fell to a 3-1 loss at Arsenal in the Champions League. Teenager Lennart Karl found the net yet again for Vincent Kompany's side after they had fallen behind to a Jurrien Timber header, but strikes from Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli settled the game in favour of the Gunners.

Bayern dominated possession in the early stages, but their weakness at defending set-pieces saw them fall behind midway through the first half as Timber headed in at the near post in front of Manuel Neuer. The Bundesliga champions battled back, however, and were level 10 minutes later when Karl finished first time from Serge Gnabry's cross.

It was all Arsenal after the break, though, and Neuer needed to be at his best to deny both Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice. However, he was powerless to stop Madueke from tapping in at the back post after Riccardo Calafiori picked him out shortly after coming off the bench. Fellow substitute Martinelli then made the game safe when he rounded Neuer miles out of his goal before stroking into an empty net.

GOAL rates Bayern's players from Emirates Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Manuel Neuer (4/10):

    Should have done better for Timber's goal as he flapped at the ball, but redeemed himself somewhat with a fine saves to deny Saka, Mosquera and Rice. Took chances with his distribution, but plenty came off, while his positioning had been excellent until he was caught miles out for Martinelli to seal victory.

    Josip Stanisic (6/10):

    Kept Trossard and then Madueke on a pretty tight leash. Didn't offer much going forward but otherwise a solid display.

    Dayot Upamecano (4/10):

    Never looked wholly comfortable. Played some sloppy passes and was pulled out of position on more than one occasion, which resulted in him being booked for a late challenge.

    Jonathan Tah (7/10):

    Much more composed than his central defensive partner. Showed good strength to deal with Merino.

    Konrad Laimer (4/10):

    Engaged in a battle with Saka that he came out second-best in. Booked in the first half before losing Madueke for the substitute's strike.

    Midfield

    Joshua Kimmich (7/10):

    Played some outstanding passes, most notably when spreading the play in the build-up to Karl's equaliser. Did present a chance to Saka early in the second period, but that was one of his very rare miscues.

    Aleksandar Pavlovic (6/10):

    Gave Bayern a physical presence in midfield while he kept things simple with his passing.

    Lennart Karl (8/10):

    Looked completely at home whenever he got on the ball as he sought to be positive with everything he did. Showed great composure to score the equaliser in a performance where the teenager announced himself to the world.

    Attack

    Michael Olise (6/10):

    Looked dangerous when he got opportunities to run at Myles Lewis-Skelly. Didn't create much of note, but still a decent showing.

    Harry Kane (5/10):

    Caused problems with his movement but most of his most impactful moments came when defending as he barely had a touch inside the Arsenal box.

    Serge Gnabry (6/10):

    Had some eye-catching moments on his return to north London, most notably when he provided the superb first-time cross for Karl to score.

    Subs & Manager

    Nicolas Jackson (5/10):

    Replaced Gnabry but barely had a kick.

    Tom Bischof (5/10):

    Struggled to get into the game after coming on in midfield.

    Leon Goretzka (N/A):

    Thrown on for the final 10 minutes.

    Raphael Guerreiro (N/A):

    No real impact.

    Kim Min-jae (N/A):

    Blazed a late chance over the bar.

    Vincent Kompany (5/10):

    Set-pieces continue to be an issue for the Belgian's side which they need to figure out, and fast. His team also needed more potency in attack for all their possession.

