Bayern Munich offer Leroy Sane short-term contract in bid to keep winger for Club World Cup but Arsenal target could still leave in free summer transfer

L. SaneBayern MunichArsenalBundesligaTransfers

Bayern Munich are prepared to offer Leroy Sane a short-term contract to ensure the winger stays until the end of the Club World Cup.

  • Bayern could hand Sane a short-term “mini-contract”
  • Arsenal remain frontrunners if German winger leaves
  • Leao a potential replacement for Sane
