Bayern Munich ace Luis Diaz sparkles on World Cup debut to inspire Colombia win over Uzbekistan

After orchestrating the victory, the Bayern talisman reflected on the magnitude of his first World Cup appearance.

"I’m living out my childhood dream of playing in a World Cup for my national team and for my country," the 29-year-old star said after being named man of the match. "And what could be more beautiful than contributing with a goal and an assist?"

Despite the opening win, the mood in the dugout was more measured. Acknowledging the stubborn resistance put up by the Asian debutants, Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo highlighted areas requiring refinement as the tournament progresses.

"We knew the first game wasn’t going to be easy," Lorenzo said. "We could have scored and built a bigger lead, but our opponents played well; they’re a very compact team and it was difficult for us to get through. We need to finish off our moves. We had a lot of possession but didn’t create crosses or shots on goal; we need to improve that."

The victory puts Colombia in a strong position in Group K following a draw between DR Congo and Portugal in the other group fixture.



