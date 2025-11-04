Getty Images Sport
Bayern Munich lodge UEFA complaint and promise legal action over 'surprising' order from Paris police ahead of Champions League clash
Bayern furious with last-minute police order in Paris
The German giants have taken their frustrations public after the Paris Police Prefecture issued a “general order” just 24 hours before their Champions League meeting with PSG. The order, delivered on Monday afternoon, required all Bayern fans traveling by coach to gather at a toll booth outside the French capital before being escorted by police to the Parc des Princes. Additionally, all other supporters were instructed to travel solely via public transport and to return the same way after the match.
The German club reacted swiftly, filing an official protest with UEFA during a meeting later that day, calling the sudden decision “surprising” and “unacceptable.” Bayern also confirmed that the new measures mean fan buses will not be permitted to leave Paris until around 5:00 AM CET, hours after the final whistle. The restrictions have drawn strong criticism from both clubs, with PSG supporting Bayern’s stance against the ruling.
Bayern announce legal action and UEFA complaint
Bayern’s statement outlined their dissatisfaction with how French authorities handled the matter, stressing that all necessary travel and safety details had been planned weeks in advance. The club confirmed they would be pursuing legal avenues alongside their protest lodged with UEFA.
“This Monday afternoon, the Paris Police Prefecture issued a general order at short notice to regulate the arrival of fans and set up a police control zone for the Champions League match between FC Bayern and Paris St. Germain at the Parc des Princes stadium. After FC Bayern was only informed of this surprising measure today, the club immediately lodged a protest at today's UEFA meeting and will take further legal action. Paris St. Germain supports FC Bayern in this matter.
"The general ruling affects all fan coaches and stipulates that they must gather at a toll booth outside the city before the match. It also stipulates, among other things, that all other Bayern fans must travel to the stadium exclusively by public transport. After the match, everyone must return to their original means of transport. The coaches will then be escorted out of the city by the police.
"For FC Bayern, the short notice of the decree is unacceptable, as all the relevant information has been available for weeks, as is the case with all matches involving the German record champions. Furthermore, there has been no change in the risk situation with regard to FC Bayern fans since the last meeting in Paris in 2023. Due to the official regulations it is expected that the fan coaches will only be able to leave Paris in the early hours of the morning (from around 05:00 CET) to make their way home.”
PSG side with Bayern amid growing tensions
Interestingly, PSG themselves backed Bayern’s complaint, confirming that they were not involved in the police directive and expressing solidarity with their visitors. The situation has sparked tension just hours before one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Champions League group stage.
The move by French authorities has revived memories of the 2022 Champions League final in Paris between Real Madrid and Liverpool, when organisational chaos outside the Stade de France led to severe crowd congestion, tear gas incidents, and a 37-minute delay to kick-off. An independent report later found that UEFA bore “primary responsibility” for what could have been a “mass fatality catastrophe.”
The new restrictions, seen by many as an overcorrection, have caused widespread frustration among both clubs. Bayern maintain that there has been no change in the security landscape since their last visit to the Parc des Princes, while PSG reportedly described the late decision as “regrettable.”
Clash of Europe’s in-form teams
The controversy arrives on the eve of a blockbuster encounter, as on the pitch, all eyes now turn to Tuesday’s showdown at the Parc des Princes, a clash that not only determines who tops the standing but also reignites one of Europe’s fiercest modern rivalries. The tension off the field has only heightened anticipation, with Bayern looking to make a statement win against the defending champions, and PSG aiming to cement their position as Europe’s most in-form side.
PSG and Bayern head into the tie unbeaten in the Champions League group phase, each having secured three wins from three matches. The reigning champions, PSG, currently top the table on goal difference, while Vincent Kompany’s Bayern trail closely behind, having scored one goal fewer.
Kompany’s men enter the fixture in electric form, riding a 15-match winning streak across all competitions, a new record for the Bavarian club that eclipses AC Milan’s 1992-93 benchmark. The trio of Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Luis Diaz have spearheaded their attack, contributing 54 goals already this season.
