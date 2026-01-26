Getty
Bayern Munich chief offers fresh update on Harry Kane's contract situation as Bavarian giants bid to keep hold of England captain
Kane's future in the spotlight
Kane's future has been in the spotlight during his time at Bayern, with the England captain having played a starring role for Vincent Kompany's side. His prolific form has led to speculation that tops clubs including Barcelona and Manchester United would love to tempt Kane away from Germany if the opportunity were to arise. Kane will be into the final year of his contract at the end of the season, but Bayern Munich are now taking steps to ensure that the England captain continues his career in Bavaria and have officially started talks over an extension.
Bayern start contract talks with Kane
Eberl has been quizzed on Kane's future at the DFL New Year's reception and told Sky Sport Germany: "We are talking to Harry."
The Bundesliga champions are hoping to seal an extension that would keep Kane at the club until 2028 or 2029. Kane has been a huge hit since making the switch from Tottenham to Bayern in 2023. He has so far scored 119 goals in 126 appearances for the club and picked up major silverware for the first time in his career last season as Bayern won the Bundesliga. Kane will be hoping for more trophies in the current campaign, with Bayern eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table, in second place in the Champions League standings and safely into the quarter-finals of the DFB-Pokal.
What has Kane said about his future?
Kane spoke about his future at the end of 2025 and said he's happy with life in Bavaria. He told the media: "The move has been one of the best decisions of my life. To experience a new league, a team like Bayern Munich, these European nights, the atmosphere in the German league, has been a great step in my career and helped me improve as a player. I'm quite open to staying longer. They way we are right now and the way we are playing, I feel we are one of the best teams in Europe, for sure. I don't look at any other team and think, 'I want to go there.' I'm really happy here. I've got 18 months on my contract and I'm sure there will be discussions in the future."
Kane opens up on his style of play at Bayern
Kane has adapted to a slightly different role since moving from the Premier League to Bayern and has opened up on his role with the Bundesliga giants.
“When a team likes to press, I like to drop, sometimes even into defensive areas, to see if the centre back’s fully committed to follow all the way — it takes a lot for teams to really commit,” he says. “That’s why sometimes you see me in that No6 or 8 position on the half-turn," he told The Times. “In the final third, we don’t really play with an out-and-out No9. We almost play with two No10s, with wingers that attack inside and sometimes occupy the centre backs, who are not quite sure whether to go in with me or to stay back. Every game is different. Some games when you play, it’s a low block, you don’t get too much space, you have to just find areas and movement in the box.”
What next for Kane?
Bayern return to action on Wednesday night in the Champions League and wrap up their campaign with a tie against PSV. The Bundesliga giants head into the match with automatic qualification to the knockout phase already secure. Bayern then switch focus back to the Bundesliga and a trip to Hamburg on Saturday.
