Thomas Muller Bayern 2025Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I was not smart!' - Bayern Munich director admits Thomas Muller mistake as he reveals how Vincent Kompany & Co decided against offering new contract to club legend

Bayern MunichThomas MullerBundesliga

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl admitted that he made a mistake by commenting on Thomas Muller's contract extension in January.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Eberl admits to Muller mistake
  • Kompany decided against offering a new deal to Muller
  • Germany legend unlikely to retire after leaving Bayern
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match