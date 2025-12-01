Getty Images Sport
What next for Harry Kane? Bayern Munich chief provides bullish update on England striker's future despite January release clause
Kane has been in stunning form for Bayern and England in 2025
Kane has been in remarkable form for both Bayern and England in 2025. The 32-year-old has scored 24 goals in just 20 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga heavyweights, who are currently eight points clear of second-placed RB Leipzig at the top of the table.
The former Tottenham striker also played a key role in helping England qualify for the 2026 World Cup, scoring eight goals in as many qualifying games as the Three Lions topped Group K with a 100 per cent record. In their final competitive fixture before next summer’s showpiece in Canada, Mexico and the United States, Kane scored both goals as Thomas Tuchel’s side defeated Albania 2-0 on 16 November.
- Getty Images Sport
England captain is yet to enter contract discussions with Bayern
However, while Kane continues to sparkle on the pitch, speculation is swirling regarding his long-term future. In an interview with German newspaper BILD earlier this month, the forward confirmed he is yet to start negotiations with Bayern over a contract renewal with the club.
“I haven't had any contact with anyone, nobody has contacted me,” said Kane. “I feel very comfortable in the current situation, even though we haven't yet discussed my situation with Bayern.
“There's no rush. I'm really happy in Munich. You can see that in the way I'm playing. If there's contact, then we'll see. But I'm not thinking about the new season yet. First up is the World Cup in the summer. And it's very unlikely that anything will change after this season.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Bayern chief Eberl recently issued cryptic update on striker's future
On the back of Kane’s comments, Bayern director of sport Max Eberl issued a cryptic update on the attacker’s future following the club’s last-gasp 3-1 league win over St. Pauli on Saturday.
Speaking to Sky Sports Germany after the final whistle, Eberl said: “Harry knows exactly what he wants and we have plans for him. We would like to continue. We can very, very well imagine that, but we will basically discuss everything with Harry.”
- Getty Images News
Club legend Hoeness believes Kane wants to remain in Germany
However, club legend Hoeness - who was part of the iconic Bayern side that lifted numerous honours in the 1970s including three consecutive European Cups in 1974, 1975 and 1976 - has since issued a more bullish update on the situation.
Confirming Kane holds the option to trigger a release clause before the end of January which would allow him to leave next summer for just £56.7 million (€65m/$76m), Hoeness told BILD: “We assume that he will definitely fulfil his contract until 2027.
“And if it were up to us, and I've heard he wants it too, then he will extend. His family feels very comfortable. In Munich, you can still go about your business in peace. Harry Kane only ever worked with bodyguards at home (in London, when playing for Tottenham). You don't necessarily need that kind of life.”
Barcelona presidential candidate refused to rule out Kane move
Both Eberl and Hoeness’ updates come after Xavier Vilajoana, who is running against Joan Laporta in Barcelona’s presidential elections next year, refused to rule out a statement move for Kane, should he emerge victorious.
“We have incredibly talented players at La Masia, but of course, if we don't have players, we will look elsewhere,” Vilajoana told Sky Sports earlier this month. “I will always look for a player who understands Barca's DNA, not just a name. It's a dangerous thing to look for just a name, but someone who fits our style and culture.”
When asked if Kane would fit that profile, he said: "If we don't have a Harry Kane inside [the club], we are going to get him. Why not?”
Kane is expected to start when Bayern travel to Union Berlin in the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday. Steffen Baumgart’s side should provide a difficult test for Vincent Kompany’s men, having held them to a 2-2 draw in the league on 8 November. Bayern will then head to Stuttgart in their next top-flight fixture on 6 December.
Advertisement