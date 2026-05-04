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Bayern Munich still eyeing Anthony Gordon bid as Newcastle United set massive asking price for England star
Bayern interest in Magpies star
The Bundesliga heavyweights are still very much in the hunt for Gordon, with the United man emerging as a key figure in their summer recruitment plans. Despite the complexities of negotiating with a Premier League side, the Bavarian giants have already established contact with the player's representatives to discuss a potential move to the Allianz Arena.
Gordon has enjoyed a stellar campaign in England, becoming a focal point of Eddie Howe's attack. His ability to drive at defenders and his improved end product have caught the eye of Bayern’s scouting department, who view him as the ideal profile to inject more dynamism into their wide areas.
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Newcastle set high valuation amid FFP pressure
As reported by Sky Sport, The German side is reportedly ready to offer the 25-year-old a lucrative five-year contract to make the switch to Munich.
While Bayern are keen to strike a deal, Newcastle United have no intention of letting their prized asset go on the cheap. The Magpies have slapped a heavy price tag on the winger, demanding a fee in the region of €90 million. This high valuation is driven partly by the player's importance to the squad and partly by the club's need to balance the books.
Newcastle are under pressure to generate significant revenue this summer to remain compliant with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Selling a high-value homegrown talent like Gordon would provide a major boost to their financial standing, but Bayern currently consider the €90m figure to be excessive and are reluctant to meet that specific asking price at this stage of the negotiations.
Gordon open to summer departure
The player himself appears ready for a new challenge. Reports state that Gordon is "absolutely open" to a move to Germany and is leaning towards leaving St James' Park if the right opportunity arises.
The prospect of competing for major trophies and playing in the Champions League regularly remains a significant draw for the former Everton man.
Gordon has already been informed of the potential salary figures and contract duration that would await him in Munich. While he remains a popular figure in the North East, the allure of joining one of Europe's most prestigious clubs may prove too strong to turn down, provided the two clubs can eventually reach a compromise on the transfer fee.
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Premier League competition remains fierce
Bayern are not the only club monitoring Gordon's situation closely. Several Premier League rivals are also understood to be interested in the winger, who has contributed 17 goals and five assists in 46 appearances this term. His proven track record in the English top flight makes him a safe bet for other domestic giants looking for homegrown talent.