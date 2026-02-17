Bayern Munich go to war with agents! Uli Hoeness slams 'outrageous' negotiations with over-paid representatives after Dayot Upamecano contract saga

Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues belo
The Bavarian giants have finally secured the long-term future of Upamecano, but the arduous nature of the negotiations has left a bitter taste in the mouth of the club's hierarchy. Hoeness has revealed that the club are prepared to take drastic action against agents who try to hold the club to ransom or drive up prices artificially.
He insists that Bayern will increasingly say "no" to exorbitant demands and is even considering blacklisting certain advisors. He also warned players that they cannot hide behind their agents, insisting they must take some responsibility for their excessive demands.
"You can tell the player: 'If your agent continues to negotiate so outrageously, we will no longer discuss your future with us.' It has to go that far," he said to Bild.
"We might also put one or two agents – if they behave unfairly – on a list and tell them that we will no longer sign players they represent. That would be the next step."
While the war on agents dominates the headlines, the retention of Upamecano represents a significant strategic victory for Bayern in an increasingly volatile market. The Frenchman has signed a new deal until 2030, a move that sporting director Max Eberl describes as a sign of the club's "radiance" and international appeal.
However, this loyalty has come at a steep price, with reports suggesting the total package for the 27-year-old could reach €100 million when salary and signing bonuses are combined. This colossal financial commitment has sparked debate among fans and experts, especially given the club's recent emphasis on financial discipline.
Eberl has defended the outlay, arguing that replacing a player of Upamecano's quality would cost significantly more in transfer fees and wages. "Of course the extensions cost money, but it costs even more if I have to buy players of the quality of Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies or Dayot Upamecano – if you can find them at all," he explained. The deal ensures stability in central defence for years to come, warding off interest from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia.
Hoeness did not mince his words when addressing the role of agents in the Upamecano deal, having been critical of the defender's representative during the negotiations. "In the case of Upamecano, the advisors either wanted to drive up the price with us or push him to another club, and as a thank you we are supposed to pay them signing bonuses," he raged. "That is a contradiction in itself that we should no longer accept."
Eberl, meanwhile, focused on the sporting merits of the extension while acknowledging the complexity of the talks. "The negotiations were definitely not easy, but they rarely are," the board member for sport admitted. "A squad needs anchor points, and we’ve got the next with Dayot. The question often isn’t who you sign but who you develop."
Upamecano himself expressed his delight at staying in Munich, steering clear of the politics. "I’m really happy to be staying at Bayern and continuing to play in this team," the defender said. "We’ve got a great team and a great coach. We’ve got big goals together. I give my all for my teammates, in every training session, want to keep a clean sheet in every game and want to win as many titles as possible."
With Upamecano's future secured, Bayern's hierarchy will now turn their attention to other pressing contract situations within the squad. The "blacklist" threat from Hoeness suggests that upcoming negotiations for other stars could be fraught with tension if agents do not heed the warning.
On the pitch, Vincent Kompany's side will look to leverage this stability to push for silverware on multiple fronts. Upamecano will be expected to justify his massive new contract by leading the defensive line with consistency and authority as Bayern chase domestic and European glory.
The club's management will likely face further scrutiny over their financial approach, balancing the need to retain world-class talent with the desire to curb spiraling agent fees. How this new hardline policy affects future transfer windows remains to be seen, but the battle lines have certainly been drawn at Bayern.