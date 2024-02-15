'How's he meant to do anything?' - Bayern blasted for leaving Harry Kane 'isolated on an island' after costly defeats to Lazio and Bayer Leverkusen
Harry Kane has looked like he is on an "isolated island" while playing up front for Bayern Munich in their last two matches, a pundit has argued.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern beaten by Bayer Leverkusen and Lazio
- Kane failed to hit the target in each match
- Could miss out on Bundesliga & Champions League