nkunkuGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Bayern Munich chief breaks silence on claims Harry Kane's side want to sign Christopher Nkunku from Chelsea in January

C. NkunkuBayern MunichTransfersChelseaWolverhamptonPremier LeagueWolfsburgBundesligaM. Tel

Bayern director, Max Eberl, has addressed speculation about the Bavarians' potential interest in Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern linked with January move for Nkunku
  • Chelsea reportedly want £65 million for the striker
  • Eberl reveals Bayern's stance
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱