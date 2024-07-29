'We imagined it a little differently' - Two Bayern directors give damning verdict on Vincent Kompany's start in charge of German giants

GettyRitabrata Banerjee'We imagined it a little differently' - Two Bayern directors give damning verdict on Vincent Kompany's start in charge of German giantsBayern MunichVincent KompanyBundesligaBayern Munich sporting directors make assessment of manager Vincent Kompany as the club began pre-season on a poor note.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern held to a 1-1 draw by fourth-division club Sporting directors analysed Kompany's performance Bayern next face FC Rottach-Egern on WednesdayArticle continues below