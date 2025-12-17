Barcelona wonderkid ruled out for 12 months after devastating injury blow

Initial reports had already suggested grave concern within the club, and Barcelona have now confirmed the devastating diagnosis. Nomoko underwent surgery for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, with additional damage to both menisci in the same joint. In an official statement, the club revealed that the expected recovery time is around 12 months, ruling Nomoko out for the remainder of the season and well into the next.

A statement read: "Barca Atletic player Sama Nomoko underwent successful surgery this Tuesday for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, with associated injury to both menisci of the same knee, which occurred during the last UEFA Youth League match against Eintracht Frankfurt. The intervention was carried out at the Barcelona Hospital and was carried out by Dr Joan Carles Monllau, under the supervision of the Club's Medical Services. The expected recovery time will be around 12 months."