‘Never had a regular job’ - Why Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal doesn’t get nervous & instead feels like a ‘superhero’

Despite being 18 years old and carrying the hopes of a nation and club, Yamal appears remarkably unfazed by the bright lights of international football. He provided a humorous take on why the pressure of El Clasico or major tournaments doesn't bother him, comparing his current role to the anxieties of a more traditional career path.

Yamal considered the football pitch is the one place where he feels completely at home, removing the fear of failure that plagues many of his peers. “I’d be nervous if I was doing something I didn’t know how to do. If I had a regular job, for instance – I’ve never had one, so I’d probably be worried about messing it up. But football is what I’ve always done; it’s what I know. So I try to enjoy it. When I see my parents in the stands, knowing they’re proud of me, it takes the pressure off. It’s a good feeling,” Yamal told FIFA.