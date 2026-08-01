'It's a weakness of mine' - Barcelona star Wojciech Szczesny makes honest admission over smoking habit he is 'not willing to fight'

The former Juventus goalkeeper offered his perspective on maintaining honesty regarding his personal lifestyle. He said: "It might not seem the most professional thing in the world, but I am who I am. People know that I have one addiction that I cannot get rid of."

He even noted that Barcelona supporters have created a chant explicitly referencing his smoking, adding: "I’ve never had my own chant before, so that’s already a surprising thing. I enjoyed it. I try to be as authentic as I can, and people seem to appreciate it."

Emphasising that his transparency about nicotine dependency is key to why fans connect with him, the ex-Gunners keeper stated: "I would imagine that a lot of players have certain addictions, whether it’s nicotine or alcohol or gambling, I don’t know. But there’s one player who is quite open about it, and that’s me. And it’s an addiction that I’m not even willing to fight. I embrace it, and maybe it just feels authentic to people.

"People don’t think I smoke because they saw a hidden photo of me from the paparazzi. I admitted to my addiction, and it’s an addiction that a lot of people in the world have.

"People can probably relate to it. I don’t even think about recommending people to take up smoking. I think it’s a terrible thing and everybody should avoid it. It’s a weakness of mine, but I’m fine with that weakness."