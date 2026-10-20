Barcelona player ratings vs Paris Saint-Germain: Lamine Yamal shines but defensive lapses cost Hansi Flick in six-goal thriller

Joan Garcia - 5/10

A paradox of a performance for the shot-stopper. While he conceded four goals, the statistics show he made a staggering 9 saves to keep Barcelona in the contest for as long as he did. However, shipping four goals, regardless of the quality of service, reflects poorly on the overall command of his penalty area.

Gerard Martin - 4/10

Tasked with a difficult defensive assignment, Martin struggled to contain the overlapping runs of Achraf Hakimi. He offered little in terms of progressive passing and was often caught too narrow, allowing PSG to exploit the wide channels during their late surge.

Xavi Espart - 7/10

The standout performer in the backline. Not only did he show maturity beyond his years in his positioning, but he also popped up with a vital equaliser in the 55th minute. He was eventually replaced by Alejandro Balde in the 74th minute as Flick sought fresh legs.

Pau Cubarsi - 5/10

The young centre-back displayed his usual elegance on the ball, but he was physically tested by the PSG frontline. He was part of a defensive unit that allowed 13 shots on target, suggesting a lack of cohesion when tracking runners from deep.

Joao Cancelo - 4/10

An evening to forget for the experienced full-back. He received an early yellow card in the 17th minute which hampered his ability to defend aggressively. He was frequently caught out of position as PSG focused their attacks down his flank.